Joe Burrow the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Burrow’s odds are listed at +240 at MGM. If Burrow wins the award, it will be the second year in a row that the first overall pick is the Offensive Rookie of the Year; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award for the 2019 season.
The next-best odds belong to the last pick of the first round, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is listed at +600. Edwards-Helaire walks into a great situation for a rookie to put up big numbers.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at +900, while Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is at +2000. Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are both at +8000.
Others on the board include Lions running back D'Andre Swift and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor both at +1000, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy both at +1400, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs at +1800 and Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor at +2000.
Joe Burrow the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk