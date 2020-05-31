Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Burrow’s odds are listed at +240 at MGM. If Burrow wins the award, it will be the second year in a row that the first overall pick is the Offensive Rookie of the Year; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the award for the 2019 season.

The next-best odds belong to the last pick of the first round, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is listed at +600. Edwards-Helaire walks into a great situation for a rookie to put up big numbers.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at +900, while Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is at +2000. Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are both at +8000.

Others on the board include Lions running back D'Andre Swift and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor both at +1000, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy both at +1400, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs at +1800 and Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor at +2000.

Joe Burrow the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk