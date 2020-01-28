Joe Burrow, and his father, tired of talking

The father of presumptive top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Joe Burrow has become a bit of a family spokesman.

But he said in his latest interview that his son is tired of the interview circuit and the moment, and so is he.

Via Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jimmy Burrow said during an interview with WLW Radio that both of them needed a break, after Joe led LSU to a record-breaking season and a national title.

“(Joe’s) not doing any interviews right now,” the elder Burrow said. “He had enough those last few weeks and really it even got to the point where he only did the ones that were mandatory. . . . It was just getting to be so overwhelming to him, and he was so locked in that it was just a distraction.

“So now he’s just taking some time off from the media and maybe here in the next two days, I’m probably going to do the same. But you know, we both enjoyed sharing the story and sharing his journey. It’s been good.”

Joe Burrow has set the stage for what many presume to be the Bengals’ choice to draft him, saying previously that his son has no problems with returning home to Ohio to play for a team that went 2-14 last year. But he was also careful to not cross any other possible destinations off either.

“We’re just happy that Joe’s put himself in a position where he’s got a chance to be drafted really high,” the father said. “And I know the politically correct answer may not be what everybody wants to hear, but it is what it is. It’s true: Any NFL team is gonna be an honor for Joe to play in. That’s really true. I’m not just saying that. He’s put himself to the point where he’s gonna have a great chance to be drafted high and play in the NFL. And that’s all he can focus on at this point. . . .

“He knows it’s a challenge, but in his mind, he’ll be ready for it. He also knows there is a great learning curve between college football and the NFL, especially for a quarterback. . . . He knows there’s a lot to learn, and he’s gonna have to be patient. Everything that’s happened — he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. So we’re just looking forward to whatever does happen in the draft and his future.”

What seems apparent is that barring a major surprise, he’ll be the top pick. By someone. And at that point, he’ll have a lot more interviews to do as soon as he becomes the face of that particular franchise.