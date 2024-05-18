Joe Burrow far up way-too-early MVP rankings

Besides quarterback debates involving names like Jared Goff, Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow has popped up in offseason MVP chatter, too.

Naturally, much of that chatter centers around Burrow’s ability to stay healthy, in addition to the tricky upcoming schedule for the Bengals in 2024.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook noted that while Burrow and Co. need to come out of the gates strong next season, the schedule’s finish is what will decide much about individual awards and team pursuits:

It is about how you finish, though, and Burrow would have to avoid a Dak Prescott-in-Buffalo-like performance when the Bengals face — naturally — the Cowboys in December before finishing strong to seal the award. But all of the tools are there for Burrow, who missed all but five games last season due to injury, to thrive in 2024, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in the aerial attack and an improved O-line. All of this, of course, is dependent on whether the fifth-year pro can stay healthy.

All that said, the rankings do place Burrow second overall behind only Patrick Mahomes. He’s ahead of names like Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud.

So far, Burrow has been all-systems go at early practices, with the wrist looking good even on deep connections to the likes of Jermaine Burton.

It’s early — and Bengals fans know to hold their breath during the summer by now — but there’s little reason Burrow shouldn’t be in the top-five conversation right now.

