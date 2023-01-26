Joe Burrow’s extension expected to be more than $50 million per year

The Cincinnati Bengals want to get Joe Burrow’s extension done early, meaning now that he’s eligible, the two sides can work something out this offseason.

What that extension might actually look like is hard to nail down given the unique circumstances of the Bengals’ finances and where Burrow might prefer to land on such a deal.

While detailing how much big-money cash extensions require in escrow, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler quoted one league executive who expects Burrow’s deal to go north of the deal signed by Aaron Rodgers: “The expectation is both players sign new deals that surpass Rodgers’ league-high average of $50.3 million per year.”

Even so, projections are muddied these days after the fully guaranteed contract the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. Marquee names like Lamar Jackson have yet to come to terms.

More than $50 million per year would put Burrow first in average annual value (AAV) amongst quarterbacks. But creative language and bonuses can reduce the actual per-year cap hit.

The Bengals will probably look to the deal signed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that is laced with rolling guarantees. It’s a $450 million deal over 10 years with an AAV of $45 million. This year, though, he’s only a $35.8 million cap hit before it becomes $46 million next season.

Mike Brown often references the Mahomes deal when talking about Burrow’s extension. By selling the naming rights to the stadium, practice bubble, ticket gates and striking other deals, the team has already established new cash flows for things like stadium upgrades and extensions.

And in reality, the Bengals have never had problems paying their top passers, so this is all a formality, even going into an offseason with key free agents like Jessie Bates, Germaine Pratt, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple and Hayden Hurst.

List

Tony Romo will call Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC title game amid scrutiny

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire