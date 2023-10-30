Joe Burrow explains the compression sleeve on his arm after 49ers win

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the postgame after the 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a compression sleeve on his throwing arm.

Asked about this development, Burrow told CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia that the sleeve will help with standard swelling after a particularly physical game.

It’s understandable for onlookers to ask about this, though, and endlessly more understandable for fans to wonder and worry about it. A compression sleeve, after all, is what Burrow showed up wearing on the calf over the summer on the same day he injured it.

For now, though, it sounds like this is standard procedure stuff from Burrow and those around him. He’s led the team to three straight wins, including his 28-of-32 line for 283 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout of the 49ers on the road.

Even so, the words “compression sleeve” around Burrow’s name will draw attention for the time being.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire