Joe Burrow: It was exciting to call my own plays when communications went out last weekend

Having communications between the coaching staff and the quarterback go down in the middle of a playoff game would be a nightmare for many teams, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t have that experience.

Burrow’s headset went down for several plays during the win over the Titans in the divisional round. He said it was something that had come up with head coach Zac Taylor in the past in a humorous way, but that it was “kind of exciting” to have it happen for real.

“Zac always jokes don’t pretend like the headset goes out so you can call your own plays. . . . All of them worked, That was fun,” Burrow said in his Wednesday press conference.

While it worked out last time, the Bengals would prefer to not have to deal with a lack of communication while playing at what should be a very loud Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

