Joe Burrow embraces Louisiana identity with 'Burreaux' jersey before game vs. Texas A&M

Joe Burrow may have been a mild-mannered Ohio native for the first 21 years of his life, but he’s completely embraced his Louisiana identity since transferring to LSU.

During pregame warmups on Senior Day in his final home game at Death Valley, the Heisman heavyweight came out onto the field wearing a jersey with “Burreaux” on the back.

No. 9

Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/q00BGBPfr8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2019

“Burreaux” is not allowed to wear the customized jersey during play — the NCAA has not embraced Major League Baseball’s Players Weekend idea yet — but the effort was not lost on the Tigers crowd. They erupted in cheers for their honorary Louisianian as he lovingly pointed to the name on the back.

Burrow may not have Ed Orgeron’s iconic accent, but he’ll always remain in LSU lore for his terrific season with 4,014 yards, 41 touchdowns, and a 203.7 quarterback rating through 11 games. A perfect regular season with a win against Texas A&M would only further cement his legacy.

According to ESPN’s Marty Smith, Burrow alone came up with the idea and approached the team’s equipment staff earlier in the week about the temporary nameplate.

Needless to say, if the Tigers were ever allowed to sell the “Burreaux” jersey, it would quickly become the highest-seller in program history.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow donned a "Burreaux" jersey before Senior Day against Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

