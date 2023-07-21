Joe Burrow earns second-highest quarterback rating in Madden NFL 24

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The first overall pick in 2020, Burrow missed much of his rookie year due to injury but has led the Cincinnati Bengals to deep playoff runs in the two seasons since, including a near Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season.

The development team for the upcoming Madden NFL 24 video game has recognized his talent, giving him a 95 overall rating. That’s the second-highest rating among quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes (99), and it even ranks above the game’s cover athlete, Josh Allen (94).

The Top-10 QBs in Madden 24 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/MKpermB1Lx — PFF (@PFF) July 21, 2023

Burrow isn’t the only player from LSU’s 2019 team to receive love from the Madden team, as Justin Jefferson earned one of the game’s elusive 99 overall ratings, making him the only receiver in the game at that level.

More Football!

Media predicts final SEC West standings for 2023 season

Brian Kelly sheds light on how LSU plans to use Harold Perkins

2023 LSU Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 14 Matthew Langlois

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire