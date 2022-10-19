Joe Burrow earns honors for Week 6 outburst vs. Saints

The best performance of the year by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned him some weekly honors.

Wednesday, word broke that Burrow earned the FedEx Air Player of Week 6 honors.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and three scores in the win over the New Orleans Saints. In the voting, Burrow was up against Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen and Indianapolis Colts passer Matt Ryan.

This isn’t the first time Burrow has won this award by any means, but it might be the most important one so far as the offense scratches and claws its way toward improvement.

Some of the credit goes to Zac Taylor for adapting the offense, but even he admits it’s all about Burrow’s ability to make it work — and he certainly did, as the awarded shows.

His Week 6 performance 🤌 .@JoeyB is your @FedEx Air Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/MqUKYWNFS6 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 19, 2022

