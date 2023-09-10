'Joe Burrow does not like to wear a glove': Weather, wet ball affect Cincinnati-Cleveland

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during warm ups before the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cincinnati.

Rainy weather conditions and a wet ball were factors during Sunday's Week 1 Battle of Ohio showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns in Cleveland.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't start the game wearing a glove on his throwing hand, but he put one on during the second quarter to get a better grip on the ball.

"It's been a storyline throughout this game. It's the ability to handle the ball cleanly," CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn said during the broadcast. "Joe Burrow does not wear a glove. He does not like to wear a glove. That speaks to how bad it was in that first quarter."

Burrow completed just five of his first 12 attempts, for 32 yards.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed seven of his first 14 attempts for 56 yards.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow wears glove: Weather, wet ball affect Cincinnati-Cleveland