Joe Burrow does it again and Bengals are up 14-0

The Cincinnati Bengals have been dominant in recent first quarters.

After their second touchdown on Sunday, they had run the spree to 39 straight points over a four-game span.

The Bengals were in front of the home-standing Bills, 14-0, after Joe Burrow directed his second TD march in as many drives.

The pass went from Burrow to Hayden Hurst, who was wide open in the end from 15 yards.

Burrow to Hurst! Two first quarter TDs for the @Bengals QB 📺: #CINvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/JXk8lrhMaE — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

Burrow had completed his first 9 throws in the snow for 105 yards and a pair of scores.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire