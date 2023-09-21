Joe Burrow did not practice on Thursday, due to aggravated calf injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the practice field on Thursday. Officially, he did not practice.

That's the word from the team's injury report. Burrow, due to his calf injury, did not participate.

Burrow aggravated the condition on Sunday against the Ravens. He used a massage gun on the area during the game. After the game, he was limping.

It remains to be seen whether he'll play on Monday night, against the Rams. Regardless, soft-tissue injuries demand rest. He clearly didn't rest it enough the last time around, unless this is somehow an entirely new strain of the muscle.

The Bengals have a bye in Week 7. They face the Rams, Titans, Cardinals, and Seahawks before that. Would they give Burrow a full six weeks to fully rest and recover? Could they win enough games without him so that they'd have a snowball's chance of navigating their way to the postseason?

Unless he takes the time to let it fully heal, Burrow could be dealing with this all season long. But if he takes four games off to let it heal, the season could be over before Halloween.

The only other quarterback on the active roster is Jake Browning. Will Grier is on the practice squad.