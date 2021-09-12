Joe Burrow delivers on fourth-and-inches to set up Bengals’ OT winning field goal
The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, in overtime as Evan McPherson kicked a 38-yard field goal on Sunday.
While the kicker will get all the glory, major kudos to Zac Taylor for having the guts to go for it on fourth-and-inches with 39 seconds left in the extra session.
Taylor showed incredible confidence in quarterback Joe Burrow and his offense by calling a passing play rather than attempting a run, which would have drained the clock.
Burrow connected with C.J. Uzomah for 32 yards to put Cincinnati in position to attempt a game-winning field goal.
Burrow was 20-of-27 for 261 and a pair of touchdowns as he returned from a knee injury that cost him a large portion of his rookie season.
As for the Vikings, more of the same. Great expectations and precious little delivered.
