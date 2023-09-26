Joe Burrow defends playing on 'Monday Night Football:' 'I wanted to be out there'

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to eke out a 19-16 win over the Rams on "Monday Night Football" for their first win of the season. But in contrast to games past it was in spite, not because of, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who is still battling a calf strain he suffered during practice at the end of July, played in his third straight game of the season. And for the third straight game of the season, he didn't quite look like himself. The QB completed 26 of his 49 attempts for 259 yards and an interception, choosing former Tiger teammate Ja'Marr Chase as his preferred target.

Chase had 12 catches for 141 yards. But above all else, the Bengals got the win. That alone validated Burrow's decision to play in his eyes.

"There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow told reporters post-game, per NFL.com. "So I wanted to be out there for my guys, and I was confident I was going to be able to do what I needed to do to get the win."

The game was a dogfight throughout, but Burrow's jersey was mostly kept clean. He said he felt comfortable after the game.

"I feel good," he said. "We didn't have any setbacks today, but still day to day, and I've learned through this process that you can have one at any time. So, it was good to get through this one, and that means it'll be stronger for next week, so hopefully, I can have a full week of practice to prepare for next week."

Through his first three games of the 2023 NFL season, Burrow is 67 for 121 for 563 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those are hardly the sparkling numbers Bengals fans have come to expect from their star quarterback, but if he felt good enough to play, then he felt good enough to play.

Joe Burrow contract

It's worth noting: Burrow isn't just taking the field to get paid. That ship has sailed.

On Sep. 7, Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension, which made him the NFL's highest-paid QB in average annual value at $55 million per season. It eclipsed Justin Herbert's $52.5 million per year from the Chargers.

Year Salary Cap Hit 2023 $1.01 million $19.52 million 2024 $10.71 million $29.71 million 2025 $25.25 million $46.25 million 2026 $25.25 million $48.25 million 2027 $27.25 million $52.25 million 2028 $35.5 million $53.5 million 2029 $48.04 million $68.54 million

As seen above, Burrow's money escalates throughout the deal, an uncommon practice as the salary cap rises. The hit isn't incredibly steep in his first two seasons. But starting in 2025, Burrow is going to get a lot more expensive.

In that sense, Burrow is an investment, one the Bengals would undoubtedly like to protect. If he wants to play, however, it's clear he'll find a way.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former LSU QB Joe Burrow defends playing on 'Monday Night Football'