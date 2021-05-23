Joe Burrow deemed a better quarterback than Ben Roethlisberger by analyst

Crissy Froyd
·2 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has long been considered one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks, and he’s certainly had a lot of good moments throughout what’s been a long career.

But Adam Schein of CBS Sports already deems Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a better player than Roethlisberger.

“I’m telling you right now, the Bengals are going to surprise some people,” he said. “They can beat Minnesota, they can beat Jacksonville, they can beat Chicago depending upon the quarterback situation, you have to see who the quarterback is in green bay, they could certainly beat the Lions and Jets to start the season. I’m going to say it again. Cincinnati can win more games than the Pittsburgh Steelers because they have a better quarterback. This is great news for the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL.”

That’s quite the statement to put Burrow ahead of a Hall of Fame signal-caller this early on. But there’s plenty of hype surrounding Burrow — and it’s all warranted.

Related

Analyst names three LSU freshmen who could make an impact

Burrow made the transition from college to the NFL look easy, recording a season with Rookie of the Year potential, despite playing behind a poor offensive line and with a mostly incompetent supporting cast.

His first season in the pros was unfortunately cut short when he sustained a severe left knee injury against the Washington Football Team in November that required reconstructive surgery.

But before that, he had completed over 65% of his passes for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in the face of adversity.

This is only the beginning for Burrow, and 2021 could be a statement year for him as he returns back to the football field.

List

Where each LSU player landed in the 2021 NFL draft

