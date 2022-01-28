Joe Burrow’s dad posts funny pic of him in Chiefs helmet before AFC title game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday’s AFC championship game.

As a way to funnily pass the time before his son goes into the unfriendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium, Jimmy Burrow decided to bring out some of the childhood receipts and provide a picture of Joe wearing a Chiefs helmet.

Joe’s obviously not a very big Chiefs fan anymore. Chiefs fans themselves felt that a bit in the Week 17 matchup in Cincinnati when Burrow outgunned Patrick Mahomes to the tune of 446 passing yards and four touchdowns.

After, Mahomes told Burrow the Chiefs and Bengals would meet again in the playoffs — and he was right.

Here’s the picture:

Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . pic.twitter.com/dqijN5u9ST — Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) January 28, 2022

List