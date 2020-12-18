Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is attacking rehab and in constant communication with his teammates as he aims for a 2021 comeback.

So says Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on a recent episode of “Off The Bench.”

Per that conversation, Burrow is treating rehab like game prep — and has a return for the first game of the season as his goal:

“He’s attacking that (physical therapy), just like he did preparation for a game, all indications things are going great. He’s looking forward to getting back with the Bengals for the first game next year. He’s in constant contact with teammates and coaches.”

An important note: One of the hosts rattled off the list of reported injuries Burrow suffered to his knee and Jimmy pushed back, suggesting that’s not entirely true.

Jimmy didn’t dive into specifics, but it sounded like a small bit of good news besides the update on rehab.

This update comes on the heels of Burrow’s surgeon taking to the media for a revealing interview, too.

There’s a long road ahead for Burrow, but all indications are he’s right on track and doesn’t want to miss a game next season.

