Joe Burrow: I’d like to be more explosive in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s return from a torn ACL hit a milestone last week when he took part in organized team activities.

Burrow said he was “out of the hardest part” of a rehab schedule that is expected to have him ready to go for Week 1 in September. That physical rehabilitation isn’t the only work that Burrow has been doing since he was injured in Week 11 last season, however.

The time off also afforded Burrow a lot of time to look back at his play as a rookie and find areas he wants to improve in his second NFL season. Burrow shared one of them with Albert Breer of SI.com.

“There was some good and some bad,” Burrow said. “I’d like to be more explosive. And I think I was really good in quick-game situations. On fourth down, we were really good. Empty, we were really good. But we need to be more explosive with play-action passes. All of our downfield passing needs to improve. I just wasn’t as accurate as I was the year before down the field. And that was frustrating to me, because I’ve always been a good down-the-field thrower. Just getting back to the basics of that, really focusing on my fundamentals. I just started running and throwing a few weeks ago, so standing and throwing, and focusing on the fundamentals helped.”

Burrow worked to strengthen his hips to gain “a ton more velocity on my ball” in his bid for more explosiveness in 2021. As long as all remains on track in the coming months, we’ll be able to see the results of that work on the field to start the season.

Joe Burrow: I’d like to be more explosive in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Irving dodges bottle in Boston in another ugly NBA incident

    BOSTON (AP) Kyrie Irving says banning fans who mistreat NBA players won't solve the problem. ''(It's) just underlying racism, and treating people like they're in a human zoo,'' Irving said after a water bottle was thrown at him following Brooklyn's 141-126 victory over the Celtics on Sunday night. There's a certain point where it gets to be too much,'' said the Nets guard, who spent two years playing in Boston and revealed last week he was the victim of racism during his time in the city.

  • Giants continue to loom large in NL West race after third win in a row over Dodgers

    The Dodgers' path to a ninth consecutive NL West title has become more treacherous than expected with the Giants joining the Padres as a threat.

  • B/R names Kwity Paye as Colts ‘most dangerous weapon’

    Kwity Paye could have an immediate impact for the Colts.

  • AFC Weakness Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers

    With the Cleveland Browns chasing an AFC Championship, and more, we start our "AFC Weakness Watch" series with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • Basketball-Anadolu Efes edge Barcelona to win Euroleague title

    Anadolu Efes Istanbul clinched their maiden Euroleague basketball title on Sunday when they beat double former winners Barcelona 86-81 in the final after overcoming an early 10-point deficit. Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who was named the Final Four's most valuable player and is set to join NBA franchise Oklahoma City Thunder next season, led the way with 25 points and Shane Larkin added 21 for Efes. Earlier on Sunday, Armani Milan beat CSKA Moscow 83-73 in the third-place match.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • Tua Tagovailoa admits he didn't fully grasp Dolphins playbook as a rookie

    Tagovailoa's admission sheds light on Miami's decision to look to Ryan Fitzpatrick in some late-game situations last season.

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? The two-way star makes himself a meme

    Baseball's resident unicorn stayed hilariously cool and collected during a benches-clearing commotion.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Brad Keselowski on 2022 plans: 'When I can, I'll tell you'

    CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]

  • Frank Warren slams Eddie Hearn on allegations

    Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn’s statement on the DAZN Boxing Show that he believes Tyson Fury’s team never intended to make the fight with Anthony Joshua, and used Joshua’s name for promotion has triggered an animated response from Fury’s UK promoter, Frank Warren.

  • Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

    Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, though this one may have been harder because he had to overcome a local favorite at Colonial. Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • CP3, Suns beat Lakers 100-92, even series after Davis hurt

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams initially planned to sit Chris Paul for Game 4 against the Lakers. A persistent shoulder injury had reduced the point guard to a fraction of himself, and Williams didn't think Paul could help in a crucial game. Paul changed his coach's mind in an emotional pregame conversation Sunday.