Joe Burrow is currently AFC North’s top-graded QB

Eight games into the Joe Burrow era, the Cincinnati Bengals have the highest-graded quarterback in the AFC North.

Burrow, rookie or not, has been electric compared to his divisional counterparts.

Here’s the grading breakdown so far at Pro Football Focus:

While Big Ben has the Pittsburgh Steelers undefeated and Jackson has his Baltimore Ravens sitting on five wins, few can argue Burrow hasn’t been the most impressive quarterback in the AFC North so far.

Factoring in his surrounding pieces, incessant pressure and some of the advanced things he’s already doing — like faking pocket movement to shift defenders, then completing passes — it’s not hard to see why he’s grading out so well.

And even something as mundane as midseason grades can give Bengals fans some solace — early returns suggest the team just dramatically reshaped the composition of the division, provided they build out the roster properly around their new franchise passer.

