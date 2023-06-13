Joe Burrow crowns Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s best QB

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase might want Joe Burrow to be considered the No. 1 player in the NFL, but the star quarterback himself has a different take.

Meeting with reporters during mandatory sessions in Cincinnati this week, Burrow had an interesting answer when asked who is the league’s top passer right now.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now,” Burrow said. “It’s Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off.”

For Bengals fans, it’s one of those love-understand things. Mahomes is a rival, but he’s a two-time Super Bowl champ, Super Bowl MVP and MVP, to only begin to mention his accomplishments.

And for Burrow, it’s a nod to a peer and rival he’ll meet again at least once during the 2023 season.

Joe Burrow speaks to the media. https://t.co/nmctbJ3QiA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 13, 2023

