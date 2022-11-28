Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here’s why.

Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.

His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.

He threw four interceptions in the opening loss to the Steelers. In a week two loss in Dallas, he averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt. Since that 0-2 start, the Bengals are 7-2 and sit tied atop the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.

They’ve gone on this run behind some strong performances from Burrow. The MVP race is wide open and Burrow is going to get a shot to make his case over the next month. Here the case for Burrow making a run.

He's playing his best football

Sam Greene-The Enquirer

Burrow is playing his best ball when it matters most. Sunday wasn’t a must win for Cincinnati, but it was a big one against a good Titans team.

"This is the kind of game that great teams win." Joe Burrow on the #Bengals go-ahead score – which gave them a 20-16 win in Nashville. “When going gets tough, I’m going to the guys that make plays. Tee is that guy.” | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/h38gDuf2pq — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) November 27, 2022

Burrow’s performance didn’t shatter the stat sheet, but he threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, not turning it over once. He led the Bengals on a go-head drive that featured passes going for 27, 16, and 24 yards.

In Week 11, he threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Steelers. The week prior, he completed nearly 80% of his passes in the Carolina win.

Since the 7-2 run began Week 3, Burrow ranks fourth among QBs in EPA/play.

Ja'Marr Chase is on his way back

Ja’Marr Chase has been out since Week 7.

Chase has the ability to take over games from the receiver position. He totaled 262 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games before the injury. The Bengals have been serviceable without him, but he adds a different dimension to the offense.

Chase’s return should boost Burrow’s play and allow the Bengals to compete with the league’s top teams — something typically needed to win the MVP.

Voters might want to give it to someone new

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

We know this isn’t how award voting is supposed to work, but sometimes it does. Whether consciously or subconsciously, it’s not just the play or the stats that determine the winner.

Aaron Rodgers has won the last two, but his play has removed him from the discussion this year. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite according to BetMGM’s odds. It would be his second after winning in 2018.

Mahomes and Burrow will face off this week. The Bengals beat the Chiefs twice last year — once in the regular season and again in the playoffs.

If Burrow were to win another duel, he’d really improve his case. Again, whether they’re supposed or not, the wins from last year would creep into the voters’ minds.

The Bengals could make a run at the top seed

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We know how much winning matters when it comes to the MVP race. Helping secure your team a first-round bye goes a long way.

Burrow and the Bengals will have that chance.

Even with games against Kansas City and Buffalo, Cincinnati doesn’t control its own destiny. The Bengals could win both games and it wouldn’t matter if the Chiefs won all their remaining games. Kansas City is in the driver’s seat with a fairly easy schedule following the Bengals game.

Regardless, those are two huge opportunities. The Bengals are two games back of the Chiefs. It’s a tough task, but not impossible. The current improbability of it would only help Burrow’s case were the Bengals to clinch the top seed.

