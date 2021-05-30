Joe Burrow could attract top free agents to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals spent the last two offseasons rebuilding their roster. Free agency and the previous two draft classes have rebooted the Bengals on both sides of the ball.

Where the Bengals lacked most was their defense. In fact, their defense was the worst in the league during the 2018 season.

As a result, head coach Zac Taylor put a lot of focus on enhancing the defense, but the addition of Joe Burrow could allow this team to continue adding top free agents to their roster.

Fox Sports analyst Greg Jennings said recently, “they’re going to attract so many guys now because we all see the potential in Joe Burrow.”

Although Burrow doesn’t have a lot of NFL experience yet, veteran free agents will see the Bengals are developing into a top-tier team with a brand new defense and the addition of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Being strong at the quarterback position adds so much value to an NFL roster, and the Bengals have that figured out. If the Bengals can make the playoffs this year, that can only help their chances of bettering their roster the following season.

