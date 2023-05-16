Joe Burrow on contract extension with Bengals: 'That's in the works'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participates in work outs, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, inside the team’s indoor practice facility in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took to the podium for the first time this offseason.

As he gets ready to enter his fourth NFL season, Burrow keeps his offseason routine the same. His trainer has been working with him since high school. So not much has changed for the franchise quarterback awaiting a mega-deal second contract.

Burrow and his representation are in talks with the Bengals for a new contract. The former No. 1 overall pick is the next quarterback in line for an extension. Lamar Jackson (five-year, $260 million) and Jalen Hurts (five-year, $255 million) got new deals this offseason and the price tag continues to go up.

So, where do things stand from Burrow’s perspective?

“I'm involved,” Burrow said. “That's in the works. That's not really something that I like to play out in the media. That's something, just the way I think they want to do business, I want to do business. We prefer to keep that between us."

It’s likely the extension will come before the season, but it’s not guaranteed. Both sides will want to get a deal done to not have it looming over the season. It’s not that easy, though. The Bengals are about to give Burrow a record-setting contract, they have two No. 1 wide receivers about to get their next deals and they have a young, competitive roster full of players they want to keep intact.

Burrow is cognizant of his teammates around him in similar situations with their contracts. Linebacker Logan Wilson and wide receiver Tee Higgins are the other two players the Bengals want to extend. Ja’Marr Chase will be up for a new deal next offseason, so there’s a lot going on. In order to contend the AFC each year, Burrow knows it’s going to take smart negotiating by all involved.

“Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that's always on your mind,” Burrow said. “You want that to be a focal point and so we're working to make that happen."

Burrow didn’t get into the specifics of what’s important to him in the next contract but seems optimistic about the process. The Bengals picked up Burrow’s fifth-year option to ensure if a new deal can’t get finalized this year, Burrow remains on the team for at least another year.

It’s not a matter of if the Bengals are going to pay him, it’s a matter of how much and for how long.

“I think there's a lot of different ways it could work out,” Burrow said. “We'll see how it plays out."

Burrow is coming off his best professional campaign. He threw for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod and led the Bengals to the AFC championship game once again.

But he’s not satisfied and that’s what motivates him during this time of the year.

"I think I had my best year last year,” Burrow said. “I think I've improved every year and still a lot of room to grow. There is always room to improve every offseason, every game, every week. You just try to find a way to get better every year."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals contract extension 'in the works'