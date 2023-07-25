Joe Burrow is ‘confident’ Bengals will be able to keep Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase

Joe Burrow has said from the beginning he and the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office have a plan to keep the core group in place for the foreseeable future.

And although he does not have his own deal in place just yet, he said he is confident the Bengals will be able to keep wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future.

“You have guys around you that have helped you have the success you’ve had,” Burrow said on ESPN NFL Live promoting the Bodyarmor drink. “Our front office has done a great job of that for the last couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way we have. We’ll see where it goes but I’m confident we will be able to keep everybody.”

Higgins is entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals and Chase will be eligible for an extension after this season.

The Bengals and Burrow have agreed to a vow of silence on all things related to the superstar quarterback’s future deal. Burrow is expected to become the highest paid player in the NFL when it’s all said and done.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals