Joe Burrow compared to Tom Brady, nets top-five ranking

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the fifth-ranked passer in the NFL according to a poll put on by ESPN that took the opinions of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

But perhaps more importantly, one anonymous coach dropped a quote that compares Burrow to a guy named Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler collected the rankings and notable quotes.

“I hate to compare anybody to Brady, but he might be the closest thing,” the coach said. “What, did he take nine sacks in that playoff game [against Tennessee]? Didn’t flinch. Hung in there. He’s just got a toughness about him and the ability to think through a game.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Burrow compared to Tom Brady, not by a long shot. It’s not a coincidence that this is one of the most common comparisons for Burrow, nor is it unlikely a coincidence that Burrow was the only quarterback Rob Gronkowski wanted to play with after Brady’s brief retirement.

Given Burrow’s play, the leadership that helped rewrite a struggling franchise’s culture and the way he carries himself publicly, the Brady comparisons sure seem fitting. It would appear other names in the league would agree.

