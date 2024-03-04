Joe Burrow comments on Tee Higgins’ franchise tag

As he has in the past, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke highly recently about wideout Tee Higgins.

Besides speaking about his expected injury return timeline in his first public comments in weeks, Burrow spoke up for the newly franchise-tagged Higgins, saying that’s thrilled for the star wideout to be back in the fold — and that he’d like it to be for more than one year.

Burrow’s comments, courtesy of ESPN’s Ben Baby: “Having him back this year, obviously, I hope we’re going to have him longer, but it’s exciting for me to have him this year and then it’s a nice little payday for him. Then hopefully he gets another one here soon.”

Higgins, despite understandable trade speculation right now given the timing of his tag, is likely to play with Burrow for at least one more season on the franchise tag.

And the Bengals and Higgins still have until July 15 to reach a long-term extension now that the tag is official, so Burrow could always still get his wish about one of his top targets sticking around with him for the long haul in Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire