Joe Burrow comments on Chiefs vs. Ravens AFC title game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t send out messages on social media often, and when he does, it doesn’t always pertain to the NFL at all.

Yet like the rest of football fans on Sunday, Burrow was apparently watching the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens and had some thoughts to share.

The message was all of just four words, yet it didn’t take long for it to rack up more than 100,000 likes and counting, as it came right after the Ravens were called for a costly taunting penalty at a key moment in the eventual Chiefs victory:

Let the guys taunt. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) January 28, 2024

Yet another judgment call by officials that seems erratically handled at best; the flag came at a time when fans of all 32 teams and otherwise were watching.

It’s easy to forget that includes players, with one of the biggest voices in the league against the call.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire