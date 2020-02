Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson discuss what they've seen and heard from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the past few days at the 2020 NFL scouting combine. He's surely cockiest passer in the class – is that a good thing for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to draft him?

