Joe Burrow cleared for everything in training camp

The 2021 season is right around the corner and a large focus for Cincinnati Bengals has been quarterback Joe Burrow’s return to the field following his ACL injury.

The Bengals are now in training camp, and Burrow has officially been cleared to participate in everything. The second-year quarterback likely won’t compete in any of the preseason matchups, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be fully ready to compete in the regular season.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday the QB will participate in 11-on-11 drills, and he “hasn’t had any setbacks on his road back to the field”. This is great news for the Bengals who are ready to have a full and healthy roster at the start of the regular season.

With the addition of former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals have now set their eyes on the goal of making their first playoff appearance in over half a decade.

It was also mentioned the Bengals coaching and training staff will remain cautious in monitoring Burrow’s continued recovery leading up to Week 1.

“We probably aren’t going to put him out there until we get to the season because we don’t want to risk anything with him,” Bengals owner and president Mike Brown said.

Brown did however mention Burrow’s rehabbing efforts were given an “A-plus”, and he will continue to be monitored on a “week-by-week” basis.

Cincinnati continues preparing for their first regular season matchup on September 12 where they will host the Vikings on their home field. The success of the Bengals season lies heavily on Burrow’s full recovery and success on the field.