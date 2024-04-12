Joe Burrow on Chiefs-Bengals rivalry: ‘We’re kind of built to beat them’

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, brought their “New Heights” podcast to their alma mater on Thursday and invited a pair of locals to join the show.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were on stage at the University of Cincinnati’s basketball arena, and talk turned to the rivalry with the Chiefs.

Burrow is 2-0 against the Chiefs in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason.

Jason Kelce, the former Eagles center, asked Burrow about his perspective on the games against the Chiefs.

“I think we both work really hard at what we do,” Burrow said. “They have great players, we have great players. I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re kind of built to beat them.”

That drew cheers from the crowd at the Fifth Third Arena.

“Both teams have big-time players on defense, big-time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups,” Burrow added, per Sports Illustrated.

The mayor’s intro

The Kelce brothers received an introduction from Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval, who poked fun at himself for his viral comments about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs ahead of the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Travis Kelce had called Pureval a “jabroni” after the Chiefs beat the Bengals.

Jason and Travis Kelce return to the stage with an intro by “jabroni” Mayor @AftabPureval at #NewHeightsCincy pic.twitter.com/XYdx1ddBY1 — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) April 12, 2024

Diploma and a beer

Neither Kelce brother took part in a graduation ceremony when they were at the University of Cincinnati and that was rectified Thursday night. Both got their diplomas, and Travis Kelce celebrated with a beer and his familiar championship cry: “You gotta fight ... for your right ... to paaaarty!”