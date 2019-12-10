Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields are Heisman finalists

LSU has not had a Heisman winner since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. They will have another come Saturday when quarterback Joe Burrow picks up the award in New York.

This year’s Heisman ceremony will offer little suspense.

The finalists were announced Monday, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at least get a trip to New York out of it.

Oklahoma quarterbacks have won the past two Heismans, with Kyler Murray following Baker Mayfield. Both went on to become the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL Draft.

Burrow could do the same this spring.