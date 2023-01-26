Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying ‘I’m him,’ and his response was perfect

Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York.

During that win — which set up a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs — Burrow was wearing a microphone, and after a passing touchdown to tight end Hayden Hurst in the first half, you can make out Burrow yelling, “I’m him!”

It’s the kind of moment we’ve come to expect from Burrow, whose style, confidence and, of course, play, have made him one of the NFL’s biggest icons already in his young career.

Burrow was asked about that moment during a press conference on Wednesday, and Burrow’s response was absolutely hilarious.

“Did I say that?” he asked with a laugh “Sometimes you black out out there I guess. I don’t know.”

Sure, Joe. Whatever you say.

Burrow is in the midst of a fantastic third season in the league. He’s one of five finalists for the NFL MVP award, alongside former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson, and he’s looking to take Cincinnati to its second straight Super Bowl after the Bengals came up just short against the Rams last season.

