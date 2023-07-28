Joe Burrow calf strain: What we know Friday

Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's practice after suffering a noncontact injury. Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the quarterback's calf was injured, and the team later confirmed it was a calf strain.

Burrow was scrambling out of the pocket when he began to hop on his left foot, and then hobbled to the ground. The 26-year-old was seen grabbing his leg as medical staff looked at his injury and quickly carted him off the field.

Here's what we know about the situation as of Friday.

Joe Burrow suffered a calf strain, team says

Burrow suffered a right calf strain during Thursday's practice, a team source confirmed to The Enquirer late Thursday night. It's unclear how long the QB will be out with the injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said Friday Burrow "experienced tightness in that calf" during Wednesday's practice, causing him to wear a compression sleeve Thursday.

Bengals on Twitter: 'Joey will be back'

The Bengals Twitter account shared an encouraging post Friday morning:

Everyone, please stop calling and offering us your calf muscles... it doesn't work like that!



Joey will be back. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 28, 2023

What is a calf strain?

Calf strains happen when the calf muscles get overstretched. Quick changes of direction or jumping can cause this injury, according to Mercy Health, a healthcare system in Cincinnati.

Age, previous injuries and tight muscles can all contribute to calf strains. The injury is typically felt by a sudden sharp pain in the back of the lower leg and can be accompanied by swelling or bruising.

Athletes who perform lots of stop-and-go movements, such as football players, are more prone to calf strains, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

How long does it take to recover from a calf strain?

Mercy Health's website says people who suffer from calf strains can usually return to normal activity within a few weeks to a couple of months.

Recovery time also depends on the severity of the strain. A first-degree injury might cause an athlete to miss between one and three weeks, Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway reports. Second-degree strains require three to six weeks of recovery time.

Bengals players react to Joe Burrow's injury

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke encouragingly about Burrow on Thursday.

“He’s a strong guy," Chase said, per Enquirer reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "He’ll be fine."

Chase added that Burrow “gave me the nod. I wasn’t really worried. I believe he’s alright.”

Ja’Marr Chase: “He’s a strong guy. He’ll be fine.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase said Joe Burrow “gave me the nod. I wasn’t really worried. I believe he’s alright.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Center Ted Karras added: “My gut feeling is Joe will be OK.”

Karras said he was running parallel with Burrow when the QB went down.

"Me and DJ (Reader) were running parallel with Joe. You could hear us both gasp," Karras said. "I think Joe will be OK. With how hot it’s been…”

Ted Karras: “Me and DJ were running parallel with Joe. You could hear us both gasp. I think Joe will be ok. With how hot it’s been…” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Ted Karras: “my gut feeling is Joe will be ok.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Who is Joe Burrow's backup?

Trevor Siemian is the Bengals' second-string quarterback. Siemian signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in May.

Who is Trevor Siemian?

Siemian was a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern by the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL draft. He has bounced around, signing with five different teams after his first three seasons in Denver. Those teams include: the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears.

After playing for Chicago in 2022, Siemian was released by the Bears in March. He played in two games and started one last season, completing 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

In 2016 with the Broncos, Siemian threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts. He has 7,027 passing yards for his career, to go with 42 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

You can watch a video of the play in which it occurred below.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow injury update: What we know Friday about the Bengals QB