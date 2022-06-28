Joe Burrow breaks silence after Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Not too long ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made a splash by again using his platform to stand up for what he believes in while discussing the topic of gun reform.

Monday, he used his Instagram account to make it clear where he stands in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and a six-week abortion ban becoming law in the state of Ohio.

Via an Instagram story, Burrow shared a viral post from platforms like Instagram and Facebook with attribution to the source account and didn’t add any of his own text.

The post in question:

For context, this is the entirety of the post, which has multiple pages:

Here’s the entire post from Jenna Parris that he was resharing. Lot of under-informed replies here. pic.twitter.com/7ssBFY72Rr — Paul Lee (@BeeBimBop) June 27, 2022

Burrow’s post advocates for abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. Ohio’s abortion ban has an exception to save the life of a patient but makes no rape or incest exceptions.

While the NFL itself has remained oddly quiet on the development, as Bengals fans know by now, that’s just not how Burrow carries himself despite admitting he does his best to avoid the limelight that comes with being an NFL quarterback.

To this end, it’s a nuanced thing for Burrow to share that acknowledges the complexities of the issue and is right in line with how he chooses to use his platform when it comes to outside matters.

