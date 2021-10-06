Joe Burrow bests Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen for weekly honors

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his big performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Thursday Night Football.

There, Burrow posted a 25-of-32 line with 348 yards and two touchdowns, even dialing up his own play on the game-winning play that set up the field goal to win.

The win helped the Bengals move to 3-1.

Burrow bested both Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the award.

This is hardly the first time a Bengals star has won an award this season. Ja’Marr Chase was the first offensive rookie of the month for September due to his fast start alongside Burrow.

QB1 put on a show in PRIMETIME! @JoeyB has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/sgVFHo5uEm — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 6, 2021

