Joe Burrow, Bengals went to Bills locker room to check on players

The signs of respect and brotherhood amongst NFL players was put on display by the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during a scary scene.

Buffalo defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium.

CPR was administered by the training staff before Hamlin was able to get in an ambulance. Hamlin was taken to a local hospital after spending more than 10 minutes on the ground.

Overnight, the Bills revealed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and is considered in critical condition.

Prior to any of those updates, even just moments later, the Cincinnati players knew how to read the room. Those players from the opponent came over to console Hamlin’s teammates during the scary moments on the field.

Soon after the incident, both teams left their respective sidelines and the contest was called off.

Even then, the Bengals showed their backing of the Bills.

Cincinnati captains, quarterback Joe Burrow, offensive lineman Ted Karras, and running back Joe Mixon, went over to Buffalo’s locker room to offer any support they could. A picture was caught by local media:

Burrow, Karras and Mixon just walked through tunnel. Heading in direction of Bills locker room, but not sure what they’re doing or where they’re going. (Sorry for bad photo). pic.twitter.com/6TNpV6qkjm — jwilliamscincy (@jwilliamscincy) January 3, 2023

As of the following morning, there are still no further updates on the status of the game, and more importantly, Hamlin himself.

The Bills have since flown home and left Cincy, but Hamlin will still be in the thoughts and prayers of many around the word–including those of the Bengals.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire