Joe Burrow, Bengals went to Bills locker room to check on players during suspension

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and other team captains went to the visiting locker room at Paycor Stadium to check on Buffalo Bills players during Monday night’s postponement in the wake of the severe injury suffered by Damar Hamlin.

Viral posts had shown Burrow, Ted Karras, Joe Mixon and others walking to the visitor’s locker room during the postponement, but details were scarce.

Late Monday night, The MMQB’s Albert Breer shared the following: “Was told that after the teams were brought back in to wait inside, QB Joe Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over as a group to the Bills’ locker room to check on the Buffalo players.”

Media had captured the scene at the time:

Burrow, Karras and Mixon just walked through tunnel. Heading in direction of Bills locker room, but not sure what they’re doing or where they’re going. (Sorry for bad photo). pic.twitter.com/6TNpV6qkjm — jwilliamscincy (@jwilliamscincy) January 3, 2023

Saw Joe Burrow, Ted Karras and DJ Reader, all captains, walking toward Bills locker room in the tunnel. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023

In a traumatic event in which a game is of the least importance, Bengals leaders, while playing host, appeared to check in on other players in a splendid display of humanity.

