Joe Burrow: Bengals staying healthy amid COVID-19 surge because 'there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati'
A lack of nightlife in Cincinnati has helped the Bengals stay healthy as other teams have faced COVID-19 breakouts, quarterback Joe Burrow suggested Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference ahead of the team's crucial matchup against the Ravens next Sunday, Burrow smiled as he joked the city's social calendar has given Bengals players a bit of an advantage this season.
"We're a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say this far into the season," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati ... so nobody's going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend."
Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL
— Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021
The Bengals are currently in first place of the AFC North with three games remaining in the regular season.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow: Bengals OK because there's not much to do in Cincinnati