Joe Burrow after Bengals spoil neutral-site AFC title game: ‘Better send those refunds’

By beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals punched a ticket to the AFC title game for the second season in a row.

In the process, Joe Burrow and the Bengals spoiled the NFL’s plans for a neutral-site AFC championship game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, planned for Atlanta after rule changes to compensate for the no-contest in Week 17.

Burrow had a simple message for the NFL when asked about his team’s spoiling those plans, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo: “Better send those refunds.”

It’s an epic one-liner and according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, it was a theme of the celebration:

Multiple Bengals coming into the locker room yelling: “Better get those refunds!” The NFL move to set up KC and Buffalo in ATL not lost on them. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 22, 2023

