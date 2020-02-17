Joe Burrow on Bengals: If they select me, they select me

Joe Burrow surely wants to go first overall. What NFL draft prospect doesn’t?

But does the LSU quarterback want to go to the Bengals?

That has become the subject of speculation after some recent comments by Burrow and the fact that Jordan Palmer, the brother of Carson Palmer, is serving as Burrow’s private quarterbacks coach during pre-draft training.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Burrow danced around the subject Monday during an interview with Mac Engel and Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before accepting the Davey O’Brien Award.

“Look, this is a long process, right?” Burrow said. “They have their process that they have to go through, and so I am blessed to be in the position I’m in. If they select me, they select me. I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best football player I can be.”

So is that a “I’m good with going to Cincinnati?” Or “I don’t want to go to Cincinnati?”

“It’s a long process in the next couple of months,” Burrow said. “We have the Combine. We have pro days. There is a long time until the draft. There is a lot of information in a lot of different places. A lot of people saying a lot of things. I’m just focused on training right now.”

Bengals fans want Burrow. He grew up in Ohio who started his college career at Ohio State.

But Burrow surely wants someplace that he can win. The Bengals haven’t done a lot of that recently, and it remains to be seen whether owner Mike Brown will commit to doing what it takes to win if Cincinnati drafts and signs Burrow.