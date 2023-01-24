Joe Burrow and Bengals made history with playoff win over Bills

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow made some history with Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Burrow is now one of just three starting quarterbacks to win five playoff games within his first three seasons. The other two on the list? Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger.

And as Rich Eisen pointed out, the Bengals are the first team in league history to lose a Super Bowl, start 0-2 the next season and then sprint to the conference title game anyway.

It’s a fun proverbial feather in the cap of sorts for a red-hot Bengals team that hasn’t lost since October 31. It’ll also be pretty interesting to see what other sort of marks Burrow and Co. can set if they win two more games.

List

DJ Reader, Bengals fans pounce on Eric Weddle after brutal playoff prediction

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories