Joe Burrow’s Bengals jersey heads to the Hall of Fame

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a jersey headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Burrow’s remarkable early comeback from a season-ending injury made for the big storyline during his team’s Week 1 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Somewhat lost in the buzz was the fact the Bengals were debuting their redesigned jerseys for the first time in the regular season.

The Hall of Fame didn’t forget, making the jersey one of the very first things to arrive there from the 2021 season.

Here’s the writeup from the Hall of Fame itself:

“The other artifact received was the newly designed Cincinnati Bengals uniform (jersey and pants) unveiled during the 2021 season. This particular set was worn by quarterback Joe Burrow during the Bengals’ thrilling 27-24 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12. The Bengals’ new uniform is the first major update since 2004. It features their “new stripes.” The Bengals’ entire collection includes three jersey tops (black, white and orange) and three pants (black, white with black stripes and white with orange stripes).”

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Burrow has had something go to the Hall of Fame. The camera equipment used inside his home in Athens, Ohio during the 2020 NFL draft was sent there too in order to record the nature of the landmark, unorthodox No. 1 selection.

