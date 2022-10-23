Joe Burrow, Bengals out fast against Falcons

Joe Burrow was on target early for the Cincinnati Bengals as they played host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The quarterback was 3-for-3 for 78 of the 84 yards on an opening scoring drive by the Bengals.

The big play was a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

After the PAT, the Bengals was soarings over the Falcons, 7-0.

Burrow specializes in the deep ball.

Most pass TD of 50+ yards since 2021: Joe Burrow – 12 pic.twitter.com/kwWbYQ7lrg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire