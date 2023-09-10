Joe Burrow, Bengals drop a dud in ugly loss to rival Browns
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
The Bengals dropped a dud on Sunday in a flaccid 24-3 loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns. Burrow failed to throw for 100 yards. The Bengals failed to eclipse 200 yards. Punter Brad Robbins was the most active player in a Bengals uniform, tallying 10 punts for a whopping 409 yards.
A Cleveland defense anchored by All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett feasted on a Bengals offense that looked nothing like the unit that's anchored consecutive trips to the AFC championship game.
For much of the game, Cleveland's offense failed to mount a counter as the Bengals remained within shouting distance through the fourth quarter. But a Myles Garrett sack of Burrow on a Bengals fourth-and-four effort in their own territory signaled that the game was all but over.
Myles Garrett gets home on 4th down!
— NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023
After Cleveland extended its lead to 24-3, Burrow didn't return to the game. Backup Jake Browning finished the game under center with a handful of handoffs to mercifully put an end to Cincinnati's season opener.