There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs before, during and after the AFC Championship Game, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says that’s not an indication that there’s any lack of respect among the players.

Burrow said after the game that he thinks highly of the Chiefs and their players and accepts that for now, it’s the Chiefs who have bragging rights.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

The Bengals and Chiefs have now met in two AFC Championship Games in a row, and Burrow said it’s safe to say they’ll see each other in plenty more big games in the years ahead.

“I think you can expect that. We know the kind of team they have, the kind of quarterback they have, and the kind of coaches they have,” Burrow said. “We expect to be back there and I think they do too.”

Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs trash talk: Makes football fun, it’s an emotional game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk