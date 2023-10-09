Joe Burrow is back just in time to face the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a bye during Week 5, and will be back in action next Sunday. They will have to travel to the Queen City to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, it appears the Bengals have rediscovered themselves.

Like last year, Cincinnati is off to a slow start thanks to a Joe Burrow injury. To start 2023, the Bengals were 1-3 and were struggling mightily on offense. They already had two games where they were held to a lone field goal, and had only scored three total offensive touchdowns.

All this changed in a hurry yesterday when Cincinnati took care of business against the Arizona Cardinals. Burrow clearly returned to form, as he completed 36-of-46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns against only one interception. The Bengals’ offense suddenly remembered to get wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase involved, who hauled in 15 receptions for 192 yards and all three of Burrow’s touchdown passes.

This is incredibly unfortunate timing for the Seahawks that Cincinnati has built legitimate momentum. At 2-3, the Bengals have a stretch (following the Seattle game and a Week 7 bye) where they face the 49ers, Bills, Texans, Ravens, Steelers and Jaguars. Cincinnati will look to bank a win to continue positive momentum into the bye before entering such a gauntlet.

Hopefully every Seahawks defender and coach was watching Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Cardinals intently, because they’re going to need an incredible gameplan to slow down this offense.

