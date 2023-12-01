Joe Burrow is back and challenging teammates to card games

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned with his teammates today and even watched practice as his guys prep for the primetime game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the locker room, though, it sounds like Burrow was already back to being his competitive self.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Burrow quickly found a card table and got to throwing down challenges:

True to his word, Burrow showed up after having surgery on the torn ligament in his throwing wrist Monday and went out to practice with his arm in a sling and a cast on his hand. He offered a friendly, “Hello reporter people,” as a gaggle of scribes made their way off the practice field. Always time to bond with his guys. Burrow went looking for the card table in the practice squad annex of the locker room and dragged it out with his left hand so he could get a game going. That’s all you need to know about what he means around here …

Sometimes, the stories just write themselves, as Burrow is known to give it a go at chess and other things in the locker room.

With any luck, fans will soon find out who accepted the challenge of the one-handed Burrow — and who won.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire