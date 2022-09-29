Joe Burrow arrives in dazzling floral suit for Dolphins-Bengals
Joe Burrow will not only be a great quarterback if his career path continues. The Cincinnati Bengals’ star is on his way to becoming a fashion plate.
Check out the suit he was wearing on Thursday while arriving at Paycor Stadium for the Bengals’ home game against the Miami Dolphins.
That is one stylish-looking floral suit.
Joey Flowers. 🌼@JoeyB | #RuleTheJungle #MIAvsCIN — 8:15pm ET on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/P2QkZhVrJN
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2022