Joe Burrow and another Bengals player land on new list of top 100 NFL players

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of recognition throughout both his college and NFL career, and the expectations continue to be high for him ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports included Burrow, along with safety Jessie Bates, in his annual top-100 list for NFL players.

Burrow played a season with Rookie of the Year potential in 2020 before his year was cut short by a severe left knee injury that ultimately required reconstructive surgery, followed by an extensive time period of rehabilitation and recovery.

Prisco seems to take that into account here, putting Burrow at No. 95 overall on his list.

“If he had played his entire rookie season, he would be higher on this list,” Prisco wrote. “My prediction is he will be much higher on this list next year.”

Prisco also had high praise for Burrow’s teammates, Bates, who has been overlooked by several analysts. He ranked him at No. 58 overall.

“He is one of the more underrated players in the league,” Prisco wrote. “Bates plays in anonymity in Cincinnati, but please take note. He’s a heck of a player.”

It will be interesting to see how both players perform this season, though it seems impossible for Burrow to not find himself higher on this list next offseason.

