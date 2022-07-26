Joe Burrow among Touchdown Wire’s top quarterbacks

Another day, another list showing how much talent the Cincinnati Bengals truly have.

In this case, however, it’s one that just about anyone could have seen coming from a mile away. We’re talking about Joe Burrow as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

In continuing their rankings leading up to training camps, Touchdown Wire and the great Mark Schofield unveiled their top 12 quarterbacks for 2022. And lo and behold, Burrow is up there. At No. 7, to be exact.

“Joe Burrow checks this box, and it is what propelled him and the Cincinnati Bengals into Super Bowl LVI. Battered and bruised by the Tennessee Titans, Burrow kept fighting, putting the Bengals into the AFC Championship game. In that game a week later, with the Kansas City Chiefs out to a lead and their defensive front pinning their ears back, he maintained his composure and helped lead the comeback. Of course, football is a team game and the Bengals defense, as well as those around him, played a big role too.”

This is all from one of the true gurus of the quarterback position, so you know there’s weight to this. He also added, “While the Bengals’ season ended with a loss in the Super Bowl, their fans have to be excited about their future, thanks to the presence of young talent like Burrow.”

They absolutely do, Mark.

